Reviewing TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) and u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) and u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of u-blox shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TESSCO Technologies and u-blox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies $452.07 million 0.18 -$4.35 million ($0.47) -18.98 u-blox N/A N/A N/A $3.99 32.99

Analyst Ratings

u-blox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TESSCO Technologies. TESSCO Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than u-blox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TESSCO Technologies and u-blox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TESSCO Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 u-blox 1 0 1 0 2.00

u-blox has a consensus price target of $132.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.66%. Given u-blox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe u-blox is more favorable than TESSCO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares TESSCO Technologies and u-blox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies -0.96% -5.99% -2.02% u-blox N/A N/A N/A

Summary

u-blox beats TESSCO Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems. It also provides network systems products, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products. In addition, the company offers installation, test, and maintenance products comprising analysis equipment; and various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS and safety products, and replacement and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. The company sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal governments, state and local governments, manufacturers, national solutions providers, and value-added resellers under the Ventev brand. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications. The Wireless Services segment offers wireless communication technology services related to reference designs and software. The company was founded by Daniel Ammann, Andreas Thiel, Gerhard Tröster and Jean-Pierre Wyss in 1997 and is headquartered in Thalwil, Switzerland.

