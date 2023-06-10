RF Industries (RFIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.65%.

NASDAQ:RFIL traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.55. 5,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.07. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $56,612.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 590,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,389.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 59,759 shares of company stock worth $247,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

