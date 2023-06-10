RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. RH comprises 4.3% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $35,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RH by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,613,000 after buying an additional 45,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in RH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,236,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.06.

RH stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.27. 372,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $351.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

