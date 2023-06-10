Robert W. Baird Trims Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price to $70.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

