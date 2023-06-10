Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells $86,895.01 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $323,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $305.50 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.
