Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells $86,895.01 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $323,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $305.50 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

