Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Alpine Peaks Capital LP

Alpine Peaks Capital LP raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,379 shares during the quarter. Rollins makes up about 5.1% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 804,969 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Rollins by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after purchasing an additional 644,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,370,000 after purchasing an additional 620,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,133. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.