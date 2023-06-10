Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.99. Approximately 13,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 11,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday.

Roots Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.94.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

