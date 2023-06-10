Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Trading 1.9% Higher

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.88 ($0.09). 246,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 208,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -0.04.

About Roquefort Therapeutics

Roquefort Therapeutics plc operates as a biotechnology research company. The company engages in the research and development of drugs targeting Midkine, a circulating growth factor protein and pro-inflammatory mediator for the treatment of cancer. Roquefort Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

