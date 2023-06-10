Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $104.78 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Safe has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $5.03 or 0.00019518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $104.78 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00052809 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00102232 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00034491 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000445 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.01141259 USD and is down -11.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

