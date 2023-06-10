Saitama Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.78 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Saitama has a total market cap of $36.78 million and $758,073.75 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00019030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,723.08 or 0.99974165 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002504 BTC.

SAITAMA is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,469,222,393 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,470,390,946.42179 with 44,392,480,813.134926 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00085639 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $874,060.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

