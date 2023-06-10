Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.61

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.61 and traded as high as $3.67. Salzgitter shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 962 shares traded.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46.
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
