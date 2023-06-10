Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th.
Saputo Trading Down 11.2 %
Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$30.93 on Friday. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$26.25 and a 1-year high of C$37.50. The company has a market cap of C$12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.99.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. Saputo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saputo will post 2.0442375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
