Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th.

Saputo Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$30.93 on Friday. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$26.25 and a 1-year high of C$37.50. The company has a market cap of C$12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.99.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. Saputo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saputo will post 2.0442375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Saputo

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.33.

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.