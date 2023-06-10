ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

ScoZinc Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

About ScoZinc Mining

(Get Rating)

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

Featured Articles

