Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stake Boosted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 567.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE opened at $147.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

