Senior (LON:SNR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.74

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.74 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.11). Senior shares last traded at GBX 168.40 ($2.09), with a volume of 336,230 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.42) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168 ($2.09).

Senior Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £707.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,372.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Senior

In other Senior news, insider Rajiv Sharma acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £24,750 ($30,768.27). 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

