ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 217.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.14% of ServiceNow worth $110,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $534.03. 1,370,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,184. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $563.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $485.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.83.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
