Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Shelf Drilling Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Shelf Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.