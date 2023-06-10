Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $308.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.18. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.54 and a 52-week high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.92.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

