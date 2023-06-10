Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,965,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

