Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13,885.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,776 shares of company stock worth $5,744,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $219.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.31. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $224.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

