Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $1.55 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fiserv by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.46.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

