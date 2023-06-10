Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases 13,481 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $71.53. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

