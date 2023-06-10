Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,040 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

