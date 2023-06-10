Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 310 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 968,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,069,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 881,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 755,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $606.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $546.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $644.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

