Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $209.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.51. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

