Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.