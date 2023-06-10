SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $27.46. Approximately 1,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

