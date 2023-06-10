Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.21%.

SIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $165,834.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,092.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $165,834.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,092.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $749,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,061,146.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

