Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.89. 1,926,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.60. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $749,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,061,146.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,231,135. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

