Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.49-10.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.73 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.49-$10.09 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.40.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 3.6 %

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $731,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,809.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $731,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,809.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,231,135 in the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,389 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

