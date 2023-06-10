Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for approximately 1.6% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 94,171 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 354,030 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 72,090 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $2,213,000. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of SIMO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.19. 1,010,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $92.14.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

