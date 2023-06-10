Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Exponent worth $20,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 152.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $96.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $112.75.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

