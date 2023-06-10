Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 92,197 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 92,197 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 2.00% of Federal Signal worth $56,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 14.2% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 600,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FSS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,554,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,308.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,554,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,308.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

