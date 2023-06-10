Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,299 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $22,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $188.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.65 and its 200-day moving average is $202.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.