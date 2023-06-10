Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $46,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

