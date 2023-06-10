Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $40.87 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,646 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $40,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

NYSE AMN opened at $106.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.34.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

