Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $47.93 Million Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 881,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,736 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $47,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $73.73.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,039.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,039.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,961 shares of company stock worth $1,088,312. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.