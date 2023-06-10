Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of General Mills worth $55,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $82.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

