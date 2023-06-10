Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 348,267 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 2,220.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,267 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.95% of Carter’s worth $27,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

CRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

