Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 455,259 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.12% of Rambus worth $43,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 2,010.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rambus by 99.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Rambus Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,562,052.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 117,056 shares of company stock worth $5,500,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $63.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.94 and a beta of 1.31. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.