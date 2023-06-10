Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 19,985 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,985 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.43% of Polaris worth $25,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,422,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,661,000 after buying an additional 195,433 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PII opened at $116.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $123.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

