Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.82% of Central Garden & Pet worth $35,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

CENTA opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

