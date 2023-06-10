Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) PT Lowered to C$16.50

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.83.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.12.
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
