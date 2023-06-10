SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $13,635,919,790.00 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 134,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101,665.00, for a total value of $13,635,919,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,569,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,509,529,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 4.3 %

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. The firm had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

