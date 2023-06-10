Smart Block Chain City Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $333.18 Million (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $333.18 million and $24,134.66 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded down 58.1% against the US dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

