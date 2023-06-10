Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $228.00 million-$231.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.09 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.18.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.84%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.