Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $228.00 million-$231.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.09 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.18.
Smartsheet Stock Down 4.0 %
NYSE SMAR opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81.
Insider Transactions at Smartsheet
In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Smartsheet
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.
