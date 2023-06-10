Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $228-231 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.38 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

NYSE SMAR opened at $38.83 on Friday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.84% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.18.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at $265,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

