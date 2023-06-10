Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Director Wesley A. Taylor Sells 1,300 Shares

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) Director Wesley A. Taylor sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $22,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,166.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Smith-Midland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMID opened at $18.35 on Friday. Smith-Midland Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith-Midland

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Smith-Midland by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 42,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.