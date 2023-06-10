Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,100,000 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,004,000. Vipshop comprises 7.3% of Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vipshop by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VIPS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 6,264,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,824. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.
Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.
