Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.88

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.89. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 3,080 shares trading hands.

Sonic Foundry Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Sonic Foundry alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic Foundry in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc engages in the provision of video capture, management, and webcasting solutions in education, business, and government. The firm also offers solutions for lecture capture, flipped & blended learning, campus events, learning and development, corporate communications, live events and meetings, corporate YouTube, continuing medical education, procedures, simulations, and grand rounds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.